Hungarian Hound
About the Hungarian Hound
The Hungarian Hound is a dog that is able to hunt independently and at a great distance from its handler. Built like an athlete, these medium-sized hounds are well suited to working over long distances.
The Hungarian Hound was staring extinction in the face at the beginning of the 20th century, but a breeding programme was set up in 1968 and, nowadays, there are a significant number of dogs of the long-legged variety in Hungary and neighbouring Romania. The short-legged variety can no longer be found.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Friendly / Independent / Loyal / Quiet / Even-tempered / Determined / Resilient / Lively
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Obedience training is essential
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page