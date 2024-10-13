Ibizan Podenco

Ibizan Podencos are famed for their high jump skills, even from a standing start. They have even been known to climb, so you will need a very high fence to ensure they don’t clear it.
Ibizan Podenco adult black and white

About the Ibizan Podenco

are mainly used to hunt rabbits, both day and night. They track these animals very easily, even in dense cover, due to their excellent smell, which they combine with their hearing more than their sight.

Agile and clever, they tend to have little trouble catching rabbits, especially in a pack. They are also used to hunt hare and large game. They are good retrievers. Packs should be made up of females with a single male, as males will fight rather than working together.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Spain
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Alert / Independent / Loyal / Quiet / Sociable

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great family dog
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page