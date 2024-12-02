Irish Wolfhound

Despite the Irish Wolfhound being developed to hunt wolves, this breed is as gentle a companion dog as they come.
Irish Wolfhound adult in black and white

About the Irish Wolfhound

Up to the end of the 17th century, these dogs were used in Ireland to hunt wolves and deer. Nowadays, they are renowned companion dogs. Certainly not as heavy or solidly built as the Great Dane, Irish Wolfhounds are still very big, imposing dogs with a lot of muscles.

Irish Wolfhounds make good guard dogs, willing to protect their human family from any threat.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Ireland
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10 years
Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Even-tempered

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page