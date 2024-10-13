Japanese Chin
Japanese Chins are members of an alert, gentle and charming breed that make excellent companions. Their inquisitive and intelligent personality is reflected in their expression.
About the Japanese Chin
Japanese Chins have made a name for themselves as loving, graceful lapdogs. These dogs are affectionate with their owners, loving nothing more than being by their side.
Despite their small size, these dogs have large, boisterous personalities and plenty of energy. Their intelligence, coupled with their adaptability and love for their human families, has made them popular companions across the world.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Japan
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Loving / Reserved
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Loving / Reserved
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Garden not essential
Needs a lot of human interaction
Garden not essential
Needs a lot of human interaction
Like & share this page