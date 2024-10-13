Japanese Terrier
About the Japanese Terrier
Japanese Terriers are animated, happy dogs of marked intelligence. Adaptability and great affection are two uppermost qualities of this breed. A small-sized dog of smart appearance with a clear-cut and compact outline.
The coat is very short, being about 2mm in length. Not too noisy, these sensitive dogs appreciate the company of both grown-ups and children. It’s easy to see why they are so well liked by Japanese families.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 9-12 years
Alert / Friendly / Lively
Key facts
Needs moderate exercise
