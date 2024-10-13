Kishu
About the Kishu
Kishus are medium-sized, well proportioned, very muscular dogs of remarkable stamina. These noble, dignified, natural dogs are loyal, docile and very alert. They carry their ears pricked and their tail rolled or sickle-shaped. Compact, robust and well-boned.
Currently, white coats may be found in this breed and has been seen to be the most popular colour. These dogs are used for hunting, now mainly wild boar, but at one time also deer. The breed took on the name of the region where it was bred.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Alert / Loyal / Calm
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Training should start early
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
