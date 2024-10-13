Komondor
The Komondor is a large, powerful breed that is famous for their immeasurable courage when guarding their herd.
About the Komondor
Komondor dogs are naturally wary of strangers and incredibly protective of their owners and their property, making them prized guard dogs.
Due to their large size and protective, herding nature, they are best suited to experienced owners who are able to manage their socialisation, training and exercise needs.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Hungary
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Resilient / Confident / Protective / Quiet / Alert
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Needs a lot of space
Needs a lot of training
