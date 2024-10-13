Romagna Water Dog

Romagna Water Dogs have a natural gift for searching and their very fine nose has made them efficient truffle dogs.
Romagna Water Dog adult black and white

About the Romagna Water Dog

No longer having the hunting instinct, they are not distracted from their work by the smell of game. Romagna Water Dogs are obedient, undemanding, alert and affectionate dogs that grow very attached to their owner and are easy to train. They are also very good companion dogs, well suited to guard duties.

The coat requires particular care. The topcoat and especially the undercoat are waterproof and tend to felt without a full clipping at least once a year.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Italy
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-17 years
Hard-working / Independent / Enthusiastic / Loving / Loyal / Alert

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
