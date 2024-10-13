Romagna Water Dog

No longer having the hunting instinct, they are not distracted from their work by the smell of game. Romagna Water Dogs are obedient, undemanding, alert and affectionate dogs that grow very attached to their owner and are easy to train. They are also very good companion dogs, well suited to guard duties.

The coat requires particular care. The topcoat and especially the undercoat are waterproof and tend to felt without a full clipping at least once a year.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)