The pure lines continue to be bred in Lapland to preserve a genetic pool for the future. It’s an original idea that should inspire other dog breed clubs.
About the Lapponian Herder

Lapponian Herders are basically working dogs. These obedient, calm and friendly canines are lauded for their energy and enthusiasm. When working they bark freely.

They are easy to train and close to humans, due to their shepherding origins and dynamism, which make them very well suited to various sporting disciplines.

Breed specifics

Country: Finland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Calm / Friendly / Lively / Gentle

Key facts

Makes a great sporting dog
Enjoys training
Requires moderate grooming
