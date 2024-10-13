Lhasa Apso
About the Lhasa Apso
Although small, Lhasa Apsos are assertive dogs that do not allow themselves to be bossed about. Their alert nature means they readily let intruders know they are around.
Lhasa Apsos are terriers in everything but name, particularly when it comes to their inquisitive, confident and sociable nature. The word terrier doesn’t appear in their name to avoid confusion with Tibetan Terriers.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Friendly / Assertive / Alert / Even-tempered / Reserved
Key facts
Garden not essential
Makes a great watchdog
Health condition
Lhasa Apsos belong to the brachycephalic family that have as physical features a flat face and short nose due to their flat and wide skull shape. These anatomical attributes can cause some health issues like skin, eye and breathing problems as well as a poor ability to tolerate heat. For all brachycephalic breeds, we advise you to choose a dog with physical features that are not over-exaggerated, to buy from a responsible breeder and to seek counsels from your veterinarian.
