Manchester Terrier
Keen, alert, cheerful and full of drive, this elegant black and tan is a very faithful companion.
About the Manchester Terrier
Unlike other terriers, the Manchester was bred for an urban setting. Though an excellent hunter, the Manchester Terrier is especially suited to agility due to their love of the chase.
The Manchester Terrier is packed with personality, often thought of as one of the more well-mannered terriers. Their loyalty and intelligence make them terrific companions and skilled watchdogs.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 14-16 years
Enthusiastic / Alert / Friendly / Lively / Loyal
Key facts
Makes a great watchdog
Garden not essential
Requires minimal grooming
