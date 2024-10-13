Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdog

On the whole, they are heavy dogs with elongated bodies; a harmonious breed in terms of both proportions and profile.
Maremma and the Abbruzes Sheepdog adult black and white

About the Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdog

Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdogs are big and powerfully built, of hardy, somewhat rustic, appearance yet majestic and distinctive.

Brave guard dogs of this breed display great courage, purpose and judgment in their main job of guarding and defending livestock and property in general. While proud, Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdogs grow devoted to their human companions.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Italy
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Loving / Calm / Intelligent / Gentle

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great guard dog
Enjoys training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page