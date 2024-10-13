Mastiff
The Guinness Book of Records recognises a Mastiff by the name of Zorba as the world’s biggest dog, weighing in at a hefty 343lbs.
About the Mastiff
Character-wise, Mastiffs are a rare combination of nobility and courage. These calm dogs are affectionate with their human companions, and despite their size are known to be gentle with children.
Mastiffs are powerful, well-built dogs who have even been known to outweigh fully grown men. They are used across the world as security and watchdogs thanks to their alert, protective nature and formidable appearance.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Calm / Protective / Reserved
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Needs an owner with some experience
Training should start early
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
