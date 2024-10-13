Norwich Terrier

Among the smallest of the terriers, Norwich Terriers are loving and incredibly lively.
About the Norwich Terrier

Almost breathtakingly full of energy, these little dogs are hardy, bold and wonderfully cheerful. Norwich Terriers are low on their feet, compact and solid, in spite of their size.

The Norwich Terrier is a happy, eager dog whose tirelessness and willingness to play makes them excellent additions to any family.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Enthusiastic / Loving / Lively / Resilient / Friendly / Confident

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of physical and mental exercise
