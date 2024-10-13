Old Danish Pointing Dog

It’s easy to tell apart male and female Old Danish Pointing Dogs. The former are powerful and solidly built, the latter lighter, livelier and more impulsive.
Old Danish Pointing Dog adult black and white

About the Old Danish Pointing Dog

Old Danish Pointing Dogs are members of a calm breed of steady character, with plenty of determination and courage. These medium-sized, rectangular dogs are strongly built.

The origin of the breed can be traced back to around 1710 when a man named Morten Bak, through eight generations, was crossing gypsy dogs with local farm dogs and in this way established a pure breed of piebald white and brown dogs called Bakhounds, or Old Danish Pointing Dog.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Determined / Confident / Quiet / Loyal

Key facts

Patient with children and other animals
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page