Otterhound

These big dogs are solidly built, with a majestic head and straight legs, producing a supple, long-stride gait. Given their primary function, their large feet and rough double coat are essential characteristics of the breed.

These friendly, affectionate and energetic hunting dogs make great companions for people who lead active lives, and are known to utilise a wide range of vocalisations.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)