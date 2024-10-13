Parson Russell Terrier

Anyone who knows one of these dogs well will tell you they are bold and gentle, hardy and tenacious, which are ideal qualities for working underground.

About the Parson Russell Terrier

These active and agile working dogs are built for speed and endurance. Their kind and loyal nature makes the Parson Russell Terrier a charming family pet.

Although small, these dogs enjoy nothing more than running outside, so are not best suited to life in apartments or homes without gardens.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Lively / Agile / Even-tempered / Confident / Friendly

Key facts

Needs little training
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires a lot of grooming
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page