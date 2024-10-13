Peruvian Inca Orchid
These dogs can be both hairless and coated, and have three recognised sizes – small, medium and large.
About the Peruvian Inca Orchid
Also known as the Peruvian Hairless Dog, these dogs are active and alert, wary of strangers but incredibly loving with their family. Peruvian Inca Orchids make loving, loyal companions for any household.
Care should be taken around smaller pets in the home as these dogs are known to have a hunting instinct and could see other animals as prey.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Peru
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-12 years
Loving / Alert / Friendly / Loyal
Key facts
Makes a great watchdog
Requires minimal grooming
Needs moderate exercise
