Petit Brabançon
About the Petit Brabançon
Given their sensitivity, these dogs do not respond well to harsh training and can often be seen to be a little moody if they are displeased.
They are excellent companion dogs and develop very close bonds with their owners. Despite their small stature they require a moderate amount of exercise per day. Some terrier-like traits make them very adventurous dogs who like to explore their surroundings. Large, secure gardens are recommended for this breed.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Alert / Friendly / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Sensitive / Determined
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Needs moderate exercise
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page