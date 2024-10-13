Pharaoh Hound
About the Pharaoh Hound
These medium-sized dogs of noble bearing are both elegant and powerful. Pharaoh Hounds move freely at a very fast pace. Their expression is alert. They are passionate hounds that hunt by both scent and sight, also using their hearing at short distances.
The Pharaoh Hound is an incredibly joyful, intelligent and affectionate breed who gets along well with all family members, including children and other pets. This friendly nature means that the Pharaoh isn’t best suited to being a guard dog, but may still be vocal if they spot anything suspicious.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 11-14 years
Independent / Intelligent / Sociable / Resilient
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page