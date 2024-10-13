Polish Lowland Sheepdog
Polish Lowland Sheepdogs are strong, compact dogs with well-developed muscles and long, thick coats.
About the Polish Lowland Sheepdog
Also known as Polski Owczarek Nizinny, the Polish Lowland Sheepdog is a confident working dog who settles easily into the role of shepherd, guard dog or family companion.
Highly praised in their native country as working dogs, their fun-loving personalities have been present in Polish fields and farms as far back as the 13th century, making them one of the country’s oldest.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Poland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Alert / Agile / Intelligent / Resilient
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
Needs a lot of exercise
