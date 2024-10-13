Porcelain

Porcelaines are bred for both hunting and coursing hares and are known for their speedy reactions, fine nose and distinctive voice.
Porcelain adult black and white

About the Porcelain

Porcelaines are sturdy hounds originally bred in the Franche-Comté region of eastern France, which once gave them their name. Their white coat makes these very distinguished dogs easy to spot from a distance.

Porcelaines owe their name to their colour. The orange spots overlaying spots of black pigmented skin on the white coat produce a transparency effect evocative of the enamel coating of porcelain.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Lively / Gentle / Sociable

Key facts

Loves to hunt
Good with people
Requires minimal grooming
