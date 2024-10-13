Pyrenean Mastiff

Pyrenean Mastiffs are ideal for guarding rural properties and people. These easy-to-train dogs are friendly, calm, noble and especially intelligent.

Strangers will be met by a brave and ferocious dog that stands its ground come what may; other dogs will meet a good-natured creature that is fully aware of its strength. Pyrenean Mastiffs are accomplished fighters if need be, drawing on all the skills they have acquired as a breed in centuries of combat with wolves. Their bark is deep and low, their expression alert.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)