Romanian Mioritic Shepherd Dog

Romanian Mioritics are calm, well-balanced dogs that show great courage and efficient fighting skills when predators like bears, wolves and lynxes threaten their herd. They are distrustful of strangers, and are known to make excellent guard dogs.
This breed makes a good herd dog and a very courageous and efficient fighter against possible animals prey. Their calm nature and patience with children means they settle well into the role of affectionate family dog.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Calm / Quiet / Gentle
Makes a great guard dog
Patient with children and other animals
