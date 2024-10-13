Scottish Terrier
Loyal and devoted, wonderfully dignified and independent, Scottish Terriers are brave and bold companions.
About the Scottish Terrier
Although Scottish Terriers are recognisable for their characteristic profile, their alert, spirited temperament and their confident attitude is just as distinctive.
Scottish Terriers are hard-working dogs with a strong prey drive. These dogs are alert by nature and reserved around strangers, making them excellent watchdogs.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Loyal / Independent / Reserved / Intelligent / Confident / Agile
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Garden not essential
Needs moderate training
