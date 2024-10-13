Shetland Sheepdog

Underneath that elegant appearance and dazzling colour lies a compact master sheepdog that loves to participate in sporting challenges
black and white shetland sheepdog adult

About the Shetland Sheepdog

Shetland Sheepdogs are little, long-haired working dogs of great beauty. The abundant coat, intelligence, patience and the gentle expression, all combine to present the ideal family dog.

Alert, gentle, strong and active, this diminutive breed is affectionate and responsive to its human companion, but reserved with strangers. Scottish sheepdog breeds are renowned for their very strong attachment to their human companions.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Alert / Gentle / Intelligent / Lively / Obedient / Reserved / Confident

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
Makes a great family dog
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page