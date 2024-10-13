Shetland Sheepdog
About the Shetland Sheepdog
Shetland Sheepdogs are little, long-haired working dogs of great beauty. The abundant coat, intelligence, patience and the gentle expression, all combine to present the ideal family dog.
Alert, gentle, strong and active, this diminutive breed is affectionate and responsive to its human companion, but reserved with strangers. Scottish sheepdog breeds are renowned for their very strong attachment to their human companions.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Alert / Gentle / Intelligent / Lively / Obedient / Reserved / Confident
Key facts
Needs little training
Makes a great family dog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page