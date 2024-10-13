Slovakian Chuvach

Despite its power, a Cuvach’s movements are surprisingly light, supple and speedy, whatever the terrain or time of year. Its preferred gait is the trot.
About the Slovakian Chuvach

Slovakian Chuvachs are solidly-built mountain dogs with a thick white coat and a robust bone structure. They are members of a lively, vigilant and fearless breed.

Over the centuries, these imposing, rectangular dogs have become accustomed to the harsh climate of the Tatra Mountains in Slovakia. The breed name is related to the Slovak word meaning “to listen”.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Slovakia
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Alert / Gentle / Independent / Loyal / Even-tempered / Resilient

Key facts

Needs an experienced owner
Gentle with children
Requires minimal grooming
