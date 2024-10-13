Wirehaired Slovakian Pointer

Wirehaired Slovakian Pointers are particularly hardy, solid and versatile dogs that can work on the plains, in woodlands and in water, searching for and retrieving injured game.

These obedient dogs are easy to train. Wirehaired Slovakian Pointers are efficient working dogs of moderate strength, yet nobly built. The base coat colour of wiry hair is “grey”.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)