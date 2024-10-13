Wirehaired Slovakian Pointer
About the Wirehaired Slovakian Pointer
Wirehaired Slovakian Pointers are particularly hardy, solid and versatile dogs that can work on the plains, in woodlands and in water, searching for and retrieving injured game.
These obedient dogs are easy to train. Wirehaired Slovakian Pointers are efficient working dogs of moderate strength, yet nobly built. The base coat colour of wiry hair is “grey”.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Slovakia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 9-15 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Independent / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Resilient
Key facts
Enjoys training
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
