Spanish Hound

Spanish Hounds are affectionate and calm animals that display uncommon bravura and valiance on the trail of large game. They are highly specialised in small game, although not averse to big game hunting, be it boar, stag, deer, fox, wolf or the bear.

These medium-sized dogs have a beautiful head with long ears, a compact skeletal structure and solid legs. Spanish Hounds have a soft, sad and noble expression.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)