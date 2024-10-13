Italian Spinone
These tireless dogs will happily get in among thorns or enter icy water if it means getting the job done.
About the Italian Spinone
Naturally sociable, docile and patient, Italian Spinone are skilful hunters on any terrain. Excellent retrievers as well as pointers, they move quickly with an extended trot.
In a survey of dog lovers in Italy, the Italian Spinone came out as an ideal companion dog, which takes nothing away from its hunting skills.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Resilient / Sociable / Calm / Athletic
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
