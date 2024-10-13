Coarse-Haired Styrian Hound
Coarse-Haired Styrian Hounds are not only used to run down game by giving tongue. Often, they are also used to track wounded game on mountainous terrain.
About the Coarse-Haired Styrian Hound
Coarse-Haired Styrian Hounds are medium-sized, solidly built dogs with a serious but not vicious expression.
Above all, they are enthusiastic hunters that constantly give tongue as firm and determined trackers. The breed's coarse hair ensures that Styrians are able to work in all weathers.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Austria
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years
Loving / Gentle / Independent / Sociable
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Needs an experienced owner
Training should start early
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Lifetime of health Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page