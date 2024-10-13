Jämthund
As well as hunting moose, Jämthunds were used against bears and lynxes, so they are undoubtably strong and tough dogs.
About the Jämthund
Also known as the Swedish Elkhound, the Jämthund is a large, powerful dog. Despite this, they are calm and sociable dogs who make excellent companions for experienced owners.
These dogs are bred to be somewhat independent by nature, so they require owners who can assert themselves as the "alpha" of the house and teach this breed to manage their strength and protective nature.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Sweden
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Lively / Alert / Friendly / Confident / Hard-working / Obedient
Key facts
Makes a great watchdog
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
