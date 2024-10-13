Swedish Lapphund

Swedish Lapphunds are lively, vigilant, kind and affectionate dogs that are very receptive and willing to work. On top of this, they are widely known as loving and loyal companion dogs, gentle around children of all ages and generally able to settle into homes with other pets.

These highly versatile dogs are well suited to obedience and agility training, herding, tracking and more. Swedish Lapphunds are quick studies that don’t run out of energy easily.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)