About the Swedish Vallhund - Vizigothic Spitz
Swedish Vallhund - Vizigothic Spitz are hunting dogs with a reputation for vigilance and energy. These small, powerful canines have lively reactions and know no fear. In their native country they are held in high regard as being tenacious, loyal and extremely friendly, making them excellent companions to their human families.
Despite their small stature, these are very energetic dogs and are best suited to families with gardens or access to the outdoors.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Sweden
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Alert / Lively / Confident
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
