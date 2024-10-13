Thai Ridgeback Dog

Few breeds can claim such continuity in terms of type and build. Thai Ridgebacks have not gone through the usual gamut of crossings so often needed to obtain the sought-after characteristics of a specific breed.
Thai Ridgeback Dog adult black and white

About the Thai Ridgeback Dog

These tough, active dogs, known widely as excellent jumpers, make very loyal companions. They are medium-sized, with a ridge of hair on the back and well-developed muscles.

The Thai Ridgeback Dog is an old breed which can be seen in the archeological documents in Thailand which were written about 360 years ago. It was used mainly for hunting in the eastern part of Thailand. People also used it to escort their carts and as a watchdog.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Thailand
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Assertive / Alert / Intelligent / Even-tempered / Resilient / Lively

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming

Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

 
Learn More

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn More

Like & share this page