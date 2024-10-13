Tibetan Mastiff

Some of the earliest Tibetan Mastiffs in Europe were actually exhibited in Berlin Zoo, where a litter was born in 1878.
Tibetan Mastiffs are powerful, well-built giants. These sober-looking dogs combine imposing strength with a resilience that enables them to work in any climate. Independent and commanding of respect, Tibetan Mastiffs are very loyal to their family and protective of their territory.

They mature slowly – females take two to three years to fully develop physically, while males take at least four years.

Size category: Very large

Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years

Independent / Protective / Loyal

Makes a great guard dog

Needs an experienced owner

Requires moderate grooming

