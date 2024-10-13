Tibetan Mastiff
About the Tibetan Mastiff
Tibetan Mastiffs are powerful, well-built giants. These sober-looking dogs combine imposing strength with a resilience that enables them to work in any climate. Independent and commanding of respect, Tibetan Mastiffs are very loyal to their family and protective of their territory.
They mature slowly – females take two to three years to fully develop physically, while males take at least four years.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Independent / Protective / Loyal
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Needs an experienced owner
Requires moderate grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page