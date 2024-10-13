Tibetan Spaniels are small but well balanced in general outline. Watch how these little dogs carry themselves and you will be reminded of three different animals: monkey, dog and cat. These endearing characters are graceful and highly agile. They also have a reputation as great guards, sleeping with one eye open to ensure they never miss a thing.

Considering it is said they come from the “roof of the world”, it is perhaps not so surprising that the Tibetan Spaniel is such a healthy specimen, with a life expectancy well above average, often up to 15 years.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)