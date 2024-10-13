Italian Volpino
About the Italian Volpino
Italian Volpinos are lively, cheerful, playful dogs with a distinctive temperament that grow very fond of their home patch and their family.
They have been bred in Italy since time immemorial, loved in palaces and hovels alike, especially for their guard instinct and vigilance. Perhaps most famously, it was the breed favoured by Michelangelo. In the 18th century it was used by carters in Toscany and Lazio, Italy, barking as soon as strangers approached.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 14-16 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Playful / Lively
Key facts
Suitable for small homes
Makes a great family dog
