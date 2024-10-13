Weimaraners display great perseverance, working very systematically, without being excessively lively. Their remarkable sense of smell is well known.

Confident pointing on land and in water, they make excellent companions for hunters. These large dogs are adapted workers, but are also well suited to the role of family dog, protective of their home and alert to strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)