Weimaraner

Weimaraners are versatile, docile dogs with a well-balanced character and a real passion for hunting, able to take on pests and game.
Weimaraner adult black and white

About the Weimaraner

Weimaraners display great perseverance, working very systematically, without being excessively lively. Their remarkable sense of smell is well known.

Confident pointing on land and in water, they make excellent companions for hunters. These large dogs are adapted workers, but are also well suited to the role of family dog, protective of their home and alert to strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Germany

Size category: Large

Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years

Even-tempered / Alert / Loyal / Hard-working / Intelligent

Key facts

Requires outdoor space

Requires moderate grooming

Needs little training

Like & share this page