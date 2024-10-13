West Siberian Laika
About the West Siberian Laika
West Siberian Laikas are mainly bred for hunting in their native Russia. These versatile animals are also good herding and draft dogs. When they don’t work, they are well balanced but lively.
West Siberian Laikas are the most prevalent hunting breed in Russia and widely spread in all wooden areas of the country, from Karelia to Kamchatka. The breed seems to be especially popular in its native/original areas.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 14-16 years
Lively / Assertive / Even-tempered / Alert / Sensitive / Confident
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Obedience training is essential
Makes a great family dog
