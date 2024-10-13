Westphalian Dachsbracke

Dachsbrackes are active dogs that will enjoy taking you for long walks in the woods when they have nothing to hunt.
About the Westphalian Dachsbracke

These cheerful, good natured dogs are very well suited to family life with other members of the same breed. They are, in fact, charming companions that are happy to play with children. Regarded as a smaller version of Deutsche Brackes, Westphalian Dachsbrackes got their own standard in 1910.

They correspond to the larger dog in all essential points, but give the impression of being more compact and more powerful. Westphalian Dachsbrackes bears a loyal, friendly, serious and attentive expression.

Breed specifics

Country: Germany

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years

Alert / Friendly / Loyal / Even-tempered

Key facts

Makes a great family dog

Patient with children and other animals

Requires minimal grooming

