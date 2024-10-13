Whippet
Whippets blend muscle with elegance and grace, producing a quick, gentle dog.
About the Whippet
Whippets are happy just about anywhere. The racetrack gets their heart beating and they love living amongst people in the home. These gentle, affectionate, even-tempered dogs are ideal companions and great athletes.
Now the most popular of the sighthounds, Whippets were known as small Greyhounds for a while. Despite their delicate appearance, Whippets are strong, robust dogs with a lot of energy.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Adaptable / Lively / Gentle / Loving / Even-tempered
Key facts
Gentle with children
Great companion
Requires moderate grooming
