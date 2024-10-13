Fox Terrier Wire

When standing, Fox Terrier Wires look like a short-backed hunter horse. On the move, they cover a lot of ground. Until the advance of the mini terrier breeds as companion dogs, for centuries Fox Terrier Wires were by far the most popular member of the family.

They are friendly and sociable with their close companions, but bold and determined on the trail of their mark, on the surface or under the ground.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)