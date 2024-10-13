Pronounced “show-low-eats-queen-tlee”, Xoloitzcuintles are silent, calm dogs with a cheerful, attentive personality. Alert and distrustful of strangers, they make good watchdogs and wonderful companions.

Sometimes known as the Mexican Hairless Dog, this breed is popular in their native country for their unusual looks and calm personality. The breed is particularly known for their wrinkled brow and characteristic mohawk. With three different sizes, there’s a Xoloitzcuintle to suit any household.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)