Discover the skin and coat health essentials

Your dog’s coat and skin are not only a joy to stroke, they’re also great indicators of your pet’s general health. They act as a natural barrier protecting them from stressors such as parasites, bacteria, chemicals, extreme temperatures, and even allergens. Paying attention to the condition of your dog’s coat and skin can lead to the early discovery and consequent earlier management of diseases, nutritional issues or environmental triggersthat are negatively affecting your dog’s health and wellbeing.Paired with a visit to the vet, this content collection is the first step to understanding what gets under your dog’s skin.Dive into it now to learn more.

7 articles
black and white portrait of an English Cocker Spaniel

In this dossier you will find the following articles

  1. Dog skin allergies
  2. ​Why is my dog losing its hair?
  3. Why does my dog keep scratching?
  4. Common skin conditions in dogs
  5. Atopic dermatitis in dogs: more than a scratchy disease
  6. New canine dermatology findings promise relief for itchy dogs
  7. Five-step skin and coat routine for a healthy dog!

Like & share this page