Understanding your dog's urinary health and its diet

Urinary problems can affect dogs at any time in their life, caused by a combination of breed or genetic predispositions, lifestyle and factors like bacterial infection. Their diet plays an important role in maintaining good urinary health, and can be used as an aid to help prevent potential problems.

Why is my dog’s urinary health important?

A healthy urinary system is crucial to your dog’s internal functions. Your dog's urinary system, which includes the kidneys and bladder, works to process and remove waste products from their body. If there are kidney issues, the system can no longer remove these products. Bladder problems may include infections or stones. These problems can affect your dog’s comfort and overall health.

What problems can dogs have with their urinary system?

Like humans, dogs can be prone to developing urinary ‘stones’. These occur when the concentration of certain minerals in your dog’s urine becomes too high. The urine pH, urine volume and other factors also play a role in their formation. Dogs are most likely to suffer from these stones in their bladder, rather than their kidneys (which is where they’re commonly found in humans). Stones in the bladder can cause inflammation, predispose to urinary tract infections and even cause an obstruction of the urinary tract.

There are different types of stone composed of different minerals and compounds. Examples of these are struvite, calcium oxalate, urate and cystine. These stones form in different conditions, with urine pH and genetics playing a role as well as other factors.

Dogs can also suffer from bacterial infection in their urinary system, which can lead to discomfort in the lower urinary tract. Urinary incontinence, congenital anatomic abnormalities and tumours are amongst other conditions which affect the urinary tract in dogs.