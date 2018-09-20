Why does my dog keep scratching?

Your dog is adept at looking after itself, which includes itching or scratching occasionally to get rid of insects and other irritants. But if you’ve noticed your dog consistently scratching over a number of days, or can seen that their skin is inflamed, it could indicate something is wrong.

Scratching due to insects and fleas on your dog

One of the most common causes of constant itching is a parasite attaching itself to your dog. These include fleas, lice and other insects or acari, all of which can cause your dog irritation. Flea treatment should be a regular part of the routine with your dog to reduce the risk of infestation. For dust mites and other external parasites present in your home, you can keep your dog’s skin from becoming aggravated by vacuuming regularly and providing your dog with an anti-mite mattress or bed.

However, your dog may be scratching for another, more complex reason: allergies.

Your dog and allergies

Some dogs have a genetic predisposition to allergic reactions of their skin, called ‘atopic dermatitis’. It affects a significant number of the canine population in some countries, and some breeds – such as the French Bulldog, German Shepherd or Labrador Retriever – are more at risk than others.

Atopic dermatitis occurs because your dog’s immune system is over-responding to a normal environmental or dietary element, reacting excessively which leads to vigorous itching as your dog tries to alleviate its discomfort. This behaviour can then lead to problems with their skin as it becomes broken or ulcered, and makes your dog more prone to other infections.