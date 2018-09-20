Why is my dog losing weight?

Your dog's weight will change over the course of their lifetime, depending on their age, breed, whether they are neutered and any health conditions they may have. But if you've noticed your dog has suddenly and unexpectedly begun to lose weight, this could be a symptom of a serious disorder.

Not all sudden weight loss is due to a chronic condition, so make sure to speak to a vet as soon as possible to help work out what the problem is and what treatment is available for your dog.

Gastro-intestinal disorders in dogs

Weight loss can be a sign your dog is suffering from one of many possible gastro-intestinal disorders, which can affect their stomach and intestines. Other symptoms to look out for are chronic diarrhoea or constipation, vomiting, dehydration and lethargy. When your dog is suffering from a gastro-intestinal problem, they may lose their appetite and begin to lose weight as digesting food causes them discomfort.

Chronic renal failure in dogs

A serious and common problem which occurs in 2% to 5% of all dogs, chronic renal failure is a condition where your dog's kidneys stop working effectively and aren't able to perform excretory or metabolic functions. The average age of diagnosis is six and a half years old, so it's a condition which often affects older dogs. Alongside weight loss, you may notice your dog is lethargic, weak and suffers with vomiting or diarrhoea.

Megaesophagus in dogs

Weight loss is a secondary symptom of a condition called megaesophagus, which prevents your dog from fully digesting and absorbing its food. In dogs with this illness, their esophagus swells, becomes enlarged and begins to malfunction as it no longer transports food to the stomach effectively.