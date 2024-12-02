Preventive veterinary care for your dog

We all wish for our dogs to live a long and healthy life. But you may not have considered the importance of preventive healthcare and how that can extend your dog’s optimum health and happiness. With the assistance of veterinarians and experts in dog care and nutrition, we're here to help!

Preventative healthcare for your dog involves everything you and your veterinarian do to keep them healthy throughout their lives. This can mean a few things but it starts with at least one annual wellness exam, and more regular check-ups for older dogs.

Because dogs age more rapidly than humans and, thanks to advancements in veterinary science, live longer than ever, an annual dog health check is crucial. It allows for the early identification of health issues before they become life-threatening, making these visits a vital component of preventive healthcare.


What are the benefits of annual dog health checks?

No matter what age your dog is, as they get older, their healthcare and nutritional needs will change. Yearly wellness checks focus on maximising your dog’s health and quality of life during all those life stages.

What happens at an annual dog wellness exam?

During this check-up, the many questions your veterinarian asks provide clues about your dog’s lifestyle and environment that may impact their health.

Even for more experienced dog owners, the subtle signs of a health problem may go unnoticed by the untrained eye, eventually affecting your dog’s quality of life. Partnering with your vet to monitor your dog’s health and lifestyle helps you to detect any issues while they are still treatable.

Preventative veterinary care begins with the partnership you create with your veterinarian at the beginning of your dog’s life and continues with annual wellness exams throughout their life. Healthy dogs are happy dogs!

