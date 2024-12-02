Once the diagnosis is confirmed, your veterinarian will establish the treatment protocol including medical and nutritional recommendations tailored to your dog’s specific needs.

Combinations of essential fatty acids supports the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin complaints.

For cases of a suspected nutrient intolerance, hydrolysed diets minimise the exposure of your dog to potentially allergenic proteins. Thanks to their small molecular size, the immune system does not recognise these very small proteins as a threat and so no allergic reaction is triggered.